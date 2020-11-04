1/1
Betty Jo Bassett
ODESSA - When tomorrow starts without me, Please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, And took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me and told me "Welcome Home." So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, For every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart.

Betty Jo Reardon Bassett was born October 14, 1937 to T.J. and Nina Faye (Carlock) Reardon in Haynesville, LA and left her earthly home October 29, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, TX.

Betty Jo married John F. Bassett October 1, 1953 at Turnertown Baptist Church. They were married for 67 years and had 3 sons, Johnnie C., Randall D., and Richard D. Bassett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Johnnie C; and sister, Jimmie Snider.

Those left to cherish her are her sons, Randall D. Bassett of Longview, TX and Richard D. Bassett of Webster, TX; brother, Charles Reardon; grandchildren, Don F. Bassett, Daniel Bassett and wife Emma, Adam Bassett, Morgan Bassett Elliott and husband Jeremy, Randi Bassett, Kenneth Moore, Nicholas Hendren, Elizabeth Sparks, and Bethany Dollins; and great grandchildren, Sierra Bassett, Kenley Elliott, Emilia Bassett and Oliver Bassett.

Betty Jo was a beautiful loving lady and was always the life of the party wherever she was. She worked many years at Permian Mud Dresser. She loved doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She loved all kinds of music and had a beautiful soprano voice. When Betty Jo was in Junior High School, she was awarded the American Legion Certificate and Medal of School award by Edgar H. Hawthorne Post 634. She was also named "Southern Belle" as a group of the graduating class who portrayed southern colonial characters in which she had a solo "Love's Old Sweet Song."

A special thank you goes out to Betty Jo's special friend and caregiver of 20 plus years, Carolyn Meyers; also her St. Joseph's home care nurses, Dee Gonzales and Corina Adame. Thank you Dr. Cunningham for your care of Betty Jo, as well as the staff of Medical Center Hospital.

Arrangements are taken care of by Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 AM at Crims Chapel Cemetery in Henderson, TX.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 4, 2020.
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crims Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
4323687191
