Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Lee


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jo Lee Obituary
ODESSA - Betty Jo Lee, 77, of Odessa, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Odessa Texas.

Also known as Miss Betty to most people that knew her.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Betty was born in Paris Texas to Beulah and Preston Bradshaw on November 30, 1941. She was married to Jerry Lee.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Melody Lee; son, Cliff Lee and two sisters, Shirley Townrow and Barbara Harmon.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now