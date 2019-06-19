|
|
ODESSA - Betty Jo Lee, 77, of Odessa, passed away on June 16, 2019 in Odessa Texas.
Also known as Miss Betty to most people that knew her.
Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Betty was born in Paris Texas to Beulah and Preston Bradshaw on November 30, 1941. She was married to Jerry Lee.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Melody Lee; son, Cliff Lee and two sisters, Shirley Townrow and Barbara Harmon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on June 19, 2019