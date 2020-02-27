|
TYLER, TEXAS - TYLER - Betty Jo (Sloniger) Woodard, 86, of Tyler, Texas, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord on February 23, 2020. Betty generously loved her family and friends and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends and family during visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas. A celebration of her life in Christ will be held at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. Son in law Danny Jackson and grandson in law Blake Hicks will officiate the services. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa immediately following the Celebration Service.
Betty Jo Sloniger Woodard was born on Sunday, March 19, 1933 to Walter L., (Bud) Green and Mattie B. Gray Green in Roscoe, Tx. Betty attended school in Sweetwater, Tx, graduating Sweetwater High School in May of 1950. In 1951 she began training and employment with Southwestern Bell Telephone.
She met Aubrey D. (Pete) Sloniger and they were married on July 6, 1952 in the home of the bride's parents in Sweetwater, Tx. Shortly afterwards, they moved to Pueblo, Co., where Pete attended Railroad school and Betty Jo was employed by Mountain State Telephone Company. Upon completion of Railroad school in late 1953, Pete was employed as telegraph operator for Texas Pacific Railway and the couple moved to Odessa, where they began their family, raising 3 children.
After the death of Mr. Sloniger in July 1987, Betty became employed as telephone operator for Odessa Medical Center Hospital until 1998, when she moved to Tyler, Tx., to be closer to her children.
In 2001, she was reacquainted with a high school classmate, John G. Woodard of Robert Lee, Tx. They were married on December 15, 2001 in her oldest daughter's home in Jacksonville, Tx.
Betty was an avid traveler who regularly visited sites in the US and abroad. She enjoyed traveling with friends and her children, making trips to England, Switzerland, Wales, Netherlands, France, Scotland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and visiting many contiguous states in the US. She also loved to fish and duck hunt with her husband and son in laws.
Betty Jo Sloniger Woodard is survived by her husband of 18 years, John G. Woodard, Tyler, Tx., daughter, Donna Lee Hudnall and husband David of Jacksonville, Tx., daughter, Kellye Lynn Jackson and husband Danny of Tyler, Tx., son, Delton Lance Sloniger of Richmond, Tx.; sister, Ruth Morton and husband, Sarge, of Lubbock, Tx., brother, Dr. Carroll Green and wife Jimmie, of Lubbock, Tx., Stepson, William Todd Woodard and wife Tracey, of Houston, seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 27, 2020