ODESSA - Betty Laverne Tindol, age 78, of Odessa, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Betty was born on June 22, 1942, to Delbert and Dolly Johnson in Littlefield, Texas. Betty moved to Odessa in the 1950's, where she met and married the love of her life and soulmate, Carl Tindol on May 29, 1960. The two were happily married for forty-nine years. Betty spent most of her career alongside her husband Carl as an office manager at his construction sites. But what she was most known for was the love and pride she had for her family. She was involved in bowling leagues as a young adult. She loved to travel all over the world any chance she had, and she loved bringing her grandchildren along. She never missed opportunities to be there for her sons or grandchildren in their activities and accomplishments and made sure that they knew just how proud of them she was. She was truly a special woman and could make anyone feel loved. Betty was fearless and steadfast, sure of who she was and what she stood for. She loved her husband Carl with all of her heart, and the two were role models to their children and grandchildren. Betty is survived by her sons, Gordon and wife Kathryn, Thomas, and James Tindol, all of Odessa; grandchildren, April and husband Lucas Torres, Brant Tindol, and Teysha Tindol; eight great-nieces; sister, Tommie Dugger and brother-in-law, Larry Dugger; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and great nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death and was met in Heaven by her loving husband, Carl Tindol; parents, Delvert and Dolly Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Sherri Tindol. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Terry Dugger, Bobby Dugger, Patrick Tindol, Zachary Harris, and Brent Rhodes. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.