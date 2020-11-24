ODESSA - Betty Lou Thomas broke her earthly bond peacefully at home and entered Paradise on November 20, 2020 in Odessa. She was a beloved wife, mother, and Nana and will be greatly missed until we are all united in Heaven. Betty was a faithful member of Sherwood Church of Christ and loved her brothers and sisters in Christ. Betty was born on March 20, 1927 to Joseph Melton and Edith Lucille Hensley Andrews in Shawnee, Oklahoma. As an only child, she was her parents' pride and joy. She attended Prairie Valley School until they moved to Richmond, California to contribute to the war effort. She worked in an Army jeep factory waterproofing radios and was proud of her act of patriotism working side by side with her mother. While living in California she was reunited with a school mate from Oklahoma that became the love of her life. After a whirlwind romance they eloped and she married Robert (Bud) Houston Thomas on February 1, 1945 in Reno, Nevada. During the oil boom they moved to Odessa where they were blessed with one daughter, Rodina Lou, in 1951. Betty was a devoted mother that adored her daughter and handmade all her dresses and was especially proud of the tulle dress she made when Rodina was elected Duchess of her class. When Rodina entered school, Betty worked as an office manager at AmeriGas and Basin Welding Supply. She was respected for her work ethic and principles of honesty. After retiring she and her husband traveled all over the country and enjoyed many trips to Branson and Las Vegas. This year they celebrated 75 years together. Betty was an excellent seamstress, avid quilter, and crotchet enthusiast. She was not happy unless she was working on a new project for a loved one. Betty was Nana to three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Robert, and Bethany. She never missed a band concert, twirling competition, or Permian football game. She also has five great grandchildren, Emmaly, Michael, Logan, Holden and Brynnlie. Her family will always have fond memories spending Christmas in Nana's kitchen sampling the homemade candy, cakes, and breads she cooked with love. Betty is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Melton Andrews; her mother, Edith Lucille Hensley Andrews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Betty is survived by her husband, Bud Thomas; daughter, Rodina and husband Carroll Lawson; grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband David Bell (Emmaly Smetak), Robert Lawson (Kallie, Averie, Brynnlie), Bethany and husband Mitchell Singleton (Logan, Holden, Michael). A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Lynn Money officiating. The family would like to give special thanks to the kind care and support given by her nurses Cynthia and Stephanie and for Olga for making her as beautiful in rest as she was in life. Rodina loved her mother dearly and took care of her for the last four years to ensure she was able to remain at home and with her family. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodesa.com
.