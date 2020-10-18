1/1
Betty Louise (Dodson) Freeman
1926 - 2020
ODESSA - Betty Louise Dodson Freeman, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Betty was born on December 16, 1926 in Wichita Falls, Texas to John and Faye Murphy Dodson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Dodson and Faye Pruett; husband, Bobby Joe Freeman; sisters Ina Starnes and Faye Sanders and a brother, Ray Pruett.

Betty is survived by her four children: daughter, Geraldine Byrd and husband Wayne; son, Richard Freeman and wife Lynese; daughter, Sandy Williams-Coe; son, Ralph Fuquay and wife Ginny.

She is survived by one sister, Gloria Rohlfing of Baltimore, MD; Grandchildren, Shawn Williams and wife Heather; Breit Byrd; Brandye Kiker and husband James; Rachel Metcalf and husband Seth; Paul Freeman and wife Samantha; Matthew Williams and wife Amanda, and Garrett Fuquay; Fifteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, October 22, 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to West Texas Food Bank.

Services are entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
