MIDLAND - Betty Sue Houston-Rose, 74, of Midland, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. May 7, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.livestream.com/npw. Visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on May 5, 2020.