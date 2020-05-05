Betty Sue Houston-Rose
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIDLAND - Betty Sue Houston-Rose, 74, of Midland, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. May 7, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.livestream.com/npw. Visitation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved