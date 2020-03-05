|
ODESSA - Bettye Lou Taylor Jones died on March 2, 2020. Bettye was born September 23, 1936 in Wink, Texas. Her parents are Virginia Lee Davis Taylor and Alton Wayne Taylor. Her parents have both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by an older brother, Albert Wayne Taylor.
Bettye grew up moving with her family in the oil field until she was five when her family moved to California where both her parents worked in the shipyards during World War II. They returned to Texas and settled in Seagraves. She started school there while in the second grade and graduated from high school in 1954.
Bettye married Louis Allen Jones, who grew up in Loop, Texas, on November 11, 1954. Their first daughter LuAnne was born August 22, 1955 in Seagraves, Texas. Their second daughter Sheryl Lynn was born September 11, 1956 in Seagraves, Texas. The family moved often during the early years of their marriage. They lived in Hobbs, New Mexico from 1961 through 1968 when the family moved to Odessa, Texas where they have continued to live.
Bettye was very active in the United Methodist Church, Girl Scouts, PTA, Band Parents, camping with the family, and Ector County Republican Women. She was a Lifetime Member of Girl Scouts USA and a Rosebud in the American Rosie the Riveter Association. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, delivering meals each week to the homebound. She and Louis traveled on a Honda Gold Wing to many states and Canada. They always enjoyed their trips. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, watching wildlife, especially hummingbirds.
Bettye worked for the natural gas company in Odessa from September 1968 until January 1997 at which time she retired from Atmos Energy.
Bettye is survived by her husband of 65 years, Louis, daughters LuAnne of Richardson and her children Michael James Beckley and Victoria Renee Beckley, and Sheryl of Odessa.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 6, 2020. Rev. Todd Salzwedel of First United Methodist Church Odessa will preside.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 5, 2020