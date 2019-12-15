|
ODESSA - Beverly Ann Daniel White, age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Odessa.
Beverly was born August 23, 1934 to R.G. and Ruth Daniel on a farm in Young County, Texas. She graduated from Olney High School in 1951. On September 14, 1951 she married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Tommy White. They moved to Odessa in 1952. She worked as a bookkeeper at Medical Center Pharmacy in the Cone building for 25 years. She was active in square dancing and the Prairie Club for many years.
Beverly is preceded in death by her children, Lisa Ann and Marvin Wayne White, and her parents, R.G. and Ruth Daniel.
Tommy, her loving husband of 68 years, is left to cherish her memory.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Restland Cemetery in Olney, TX, with Scott Clark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Home Hospice or .
The family wish to express special thanks to Dr. George, Juanita Marrero, Dr. Kaczor and the staff at West Texas Cancer Center and to Home Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 15, 2019