KELLER - Beverly E. Hager, age 76, born October 6, 1942 in Ardmore, Oklahoma passed away May 18, 2019 in Keller, Texas. She graduated from McMurry University and enjoyed a wonderful career as a teacher for over 43 years. She was Teacher of the Year in 2009 for the Ector County ISD. She enjoyed gardening, reading and watching her sons and grandchildren play sports. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Harley B. Hager; children; Kevin, Britt and Parker; grandchildren, Bron, Bryce, Brayven, Breckyn, Madison, Jackson, Weston, John, Parker, Cash and Rylee; great granddaughter, Kennedy; daughter-in-laws, Bridgette, Laura, and Kim; granddaughters-in-law, Alex and Rio; sister, Virginia Yarbrough; brother-in-law, Don Yarbrough; sister-in-law, Ginger Davis; nephews, Don Perry, Steve, Scott, Greg, Todd, Mike and Mark. She is preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and John Perry and brother, John.
Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, July 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, Texas 79762.
Published in Odessa American on June 30, 2019