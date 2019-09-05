|
|
ODESSA, TX - Beverly Jean Maxwell, age 68, passed from this life Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Odessa, TX. She was born Tuesday, September 12, 1950to A.J and Ola Mae Maxwell in Odessa, TX.
Beverly was a hard worker. She was a nurse's aide before she started waitressing. She had a very honery personality and always spoke her mind. Beverly always made sure her children and grandchildren were always provided for, regardless of circumstances. Christmas was her favorite holiday, starting from the tree, to the decorations and all the way down to the presents. Beverly was a crafty "go getter" who was known for her holiday fudge.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her son: Donnie Robinson; daughter: Amy Denise Robinson; sisters: Jona Foreman and Lisa Maxwell; grandchildren; and entrusted friend: Scott Rowell.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons: Ronnie Robinson, Travis Thomas and Cody Robinson; and brother: Douglas Michael Rhea.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswesfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 5, 2019