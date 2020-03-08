|
|
ODESSA - Bharbara Jean Brown Thurber, age 72, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. She was born January 27, 1948 in Amarillo, Texas and is the daughter of the late Lloyd Brown Jr. and Orilea Steagall Brown. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, Robert Lance Thurber.
She is survived by her son Warren Brett (Alice) Thurber of Pflugerville and two brothers Jim (Nancy) Brown of Georgetown and Kerry Brown of Kermit. She also has three grandchildren Christian Brady (Hyori) Thurber of San Antonio, Logan Pyles of Odessa and Christopher Hayden Thurber of Pflugerville as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bharbara studied at Odessa College where she began a career as a secretary, then as an office assistant. She worked for several oilfield companies, property management and banks through the years where she made many friends.
Though she was but little, she was fierce, ever determined when standing up for herself or those whom she held dear. Those who knew her will always remember her kindness and selfless spirit of generosity. She always put others before herself, often sacrificing her own needs and comfort. Her loving example will live on in the hearts of those who hold her memory close and she will be dearly missed.
As per her wishes, there will be no services. The family suggests donations to be made to The Salvation Army, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 8, 2020