ODESSA - Marge Bates went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. She was born March 6, 1929 to Bob and Ida Blue of Gordon, Texas. She is preceded in death by all of her siblings, she was the youngest of 14 children; her parents and her dear husband, Jim Bates. Marge worked in retail for several years, but her true calling was being a wife, mother and "grannie". She married Jim Bates December 5, 1949 and together they had two sons. She was a member of Bethany Christian Church and she loved her church family very much. Marge was known for her feistiness, great painting talent and her ability to love deeply. She is survived by two sons, Audie Mack Bates of Odessa, Texas and Ron and wife Kathy Bates of Addison, Texas; two grandsons, Chad and wife Beth Bates of Kerrville, Texas and Derek and wife Ashley Bates of Odessa, Texas; three great grandchildren, which she adored, Payne and Addison Bates of Kerrville and Grayson Bates of Odessa, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend David Weyant officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.