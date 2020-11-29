ODESSA/SAN BENITO TX - After a brief illness, and surrounded by family, Billie Carol Wetmore (née Chancellor) died on November 13, 2020, in San Benito, Texas. Beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife, neighbor and friend, Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Tommy Wetmore, and her two daughters Julie Erwin (David Erwin) and Elizabeth Wetmore (Jorge Sánchez) as well as grandsons Christopher Erwin and Henry Sánchez; her sister, Linda Sebree (Dean Sebree); nieces Patricia Gamez (Orlando) and Sheri Wilson; and an extended network of friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly.



Carol was born in Odessa, Texas, on March 19, 1948, the youngest daughter of Bill Chancellor and Grace Sliger. A beautiful young woman with an adventurous spirit, first she taught Tommy how to water ski and then she married him on January 29, 1967. Together, they raised two daughters. A registered nurse, Carol worked at Odessa Medical Center and then as an administrator at Nurses Unlimited, where she helped to expand the company's services to communities across West Texas. Active in the civic life of her community, wherever she lived, Carol served as a Girl Scout leader, president of the Odessa Jayceettes, and parent volunteer. She organized food drives, motorcycle rides, dances, and holiday celebrations. An accomplished basket maker, Carol taught basket weaving in both Texas and New Mexico.



After they retired in the spring of 2001, Tom and Carol realized their lifelong dream of traveling, first across the United States and Canada, and then to places as far-flung as Rome, Istanbul, and Greece. For nearly twenty years, they saw some of the most beautiful places in the world, met some of the nicest people, and enjoyed their retirement with a sense of adventure and wonder. Known for her kindness, generosity, and a wicked sense of humor that she passed along to both of her daughters, Carol loved fishing, reading, music, good food and drink, her daughters, and her family and friends. But most of all she loved Tom-her heart and soul, and the love of her life.



A service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later date.



