|
|
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Billie Don Craig Jr. was Born-July 11th 1950 in Colorado City, TX to Bill Craig and Callie Bowers Craig. He passed on February 13, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 69.
Billie loved Jesus Christ, his family, and his friends tremendously. Growing up in the small town of Colorado City, Texas, he learned the importance of people and relationships. He forged dear friendships that he cherished and enjoyed his entire life. He found joy in others. He was happiest when engaged in the life's of his family, friends, and people around him. He was generous, kind, and ready to help in any situation-expecting nothing in return. Billie Loved! We miss him dearly. We will see you again in Heaven, Dad!
He is survived by his children, LaVonne Mundy, Michael Craig and his wife Tammie; grandchildren, Katherine, Mackenzy, Lauren, Megan, Sareya, and Ashlynn; Great grandchildren, Levi.
Services are Saturday, Feb 22nd at 11AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
304 Locust St
Colorado City, TX
The family will be present for a visitation at the Kiker Seale Funeral Home on Friday Evening February 21st from 6-8 pm in Colorado City.
Those wishing may share a memory by visiting www.kikerseale.com
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 18, 2020