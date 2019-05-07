|
|
ODESSA - Billie Jean Adams, 85, of Brady, TX passed away peacefully May 3, 2019 at Buena Vida Nursing Home in Odessa, TX. Family has opted for cremation with burial to be privately held at a later date.
Billie was born to Jimmy and Lois Fisher in Brady, TX. She married T.C. Adams in Eunice, NM in 1956.
Billie was a long time meat wrapper at several meat markets, enjoyed watching sports - Odessa High School and Dallas Cowboys. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband: T.C. Adams and son: Cal Adams.
Survivors are her daughters: Debbie Pettit and husband Norman and Donna Jackson and husband Steve; grandchildren: LaShana Fernandez and husband Marco, LeAnda Pettit, Casey Pettit and wife Ashley, and Cody Jackson; great-grandchildren: Zach and Dylan Goodson, Lex and Jazz Natividad; and great-great grandchildren: Karsyn, Kolton, Adien, Ralynn.
Published in Odessa American on May 7, 2019