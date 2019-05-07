Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Jean Adams


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Jean Adams Obituary
ODESSA - Billie Jean Adams, 85, of Brady, TX passed away peacefully May 3, 2019 at Buena Vida Nursing Home in Odessa, TX. Family has opted for cremation with burial to be privately held at a later date.

Billie was born to Jimmy and Lois Fisher in Brady, TX. She married T.C. Adams in Eunice, NM in 1956.

Billie was a long time meat wrapper at several meat markets, enjoyed watching sports - Odessa High School and Dallas Cowboys. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband: T.C. Adams and son: Cal Adams.

Survivors are her daughters: Debbie Pettit and husband Norman and Donna Jackson and husband Steve; grandchildren: LaShana Fernandez and husband Marco, LeAnda Pettit, Casey Pettit and wife Ashley, and Cody Jackson; great-grandchildren: Zach and Dylan Goodson, Lex and Jazz Natividad; and great-great grandchildren: Karsyn, Kolton, Adien, Ralynn.
Published in Odessa American on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now