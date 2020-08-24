ODESSA, TX - "WHAT WILL PEOPLE SAY ABOUT ME WHEN I AM JUST A MEMORY"
What a life! One of a kind, never grew up, big wig, red nails, red Cadillac, lipstick on teeth, always decorating, big earrings, beautiful table settings, her dog Angel, generous, center of attention, big ideas, loved her church, loved sweets, but more than anything loved her family. She contributed to the character of her 4 children.
Billie Mai Rogers was born on April 9,1927, to her loving parents M.M. and Ann Rogers in Corsicana, Texas. She was predeceased by her parents, Mitt and Ann, and her beloved husband Herbert Junior Stillwell. She was deeply treasured by all in her extensive family including her surviving children: Gary Stillwell and his wife Julie, Bobby Stillwell, Gail Stillwell and her wife Kathleen Brasfield and Holley Kemper and her husband Clay.
Her grandchildren include Kristi Stillwell, Matt Stillwell, Lashae McCollum, Aleashae Rogers, and Stepchildren Char Booth, Caroline Booth Upshaw (deceased), Brandon Kemper, and Brandt Kemper.
Her great grandchildren include Dylan, JT, Hudson, Truman, Sailor, Jagger, Wyatt, Faith, Andrew, Reign, Brook, Maddy, Abby, and KK.
Billie grew up in the oil field camps. Her father, brothers, and husband all made their livings in different aspects of the oil industry. Her father transferred a lot which meant she lived in many different West Texas towns such as Penwell, Wink, and Monahans. Times were hard and families had victory gardens for the food they ate. Lack of money meant collecting coke bottles to sell for extra money. That is how Billie and Junior made ends meet in the early part of their marriage. Billie went to Denver City High School in Denver City, Texas and that is where she met the love of her life, Junior. They married in 1947. Billie and Junior began building their family of four kids. Junior's work finally settled them in Odessa where Billie began her many years of raising a family.
Those who had the good fortune to know and experience Billie will forever have fond and humorous memories of her. Never dare her to do anything!
She would always take you up on it. Junior fell in love with her wit and boisterous laugh. She could stop a room with her contagious laughter, but, beware, she was notorious for peeing on herself.
Our mother was the envy of all our friends. She got us into more FUN trouble than we could ourselves. She was an ambulance chaser, a bear hunter, and every kind of sponsor for school activities in which we participated. Her shenanigans led us from papering homes to flashing men on Halloween. She could come up with more ideas to entertain us kids from ransacking Junior's office to look like a robbery to riding on a ladder pulled behind our old black station wagon in the snow. Her creative ideas for entertainment have left her print on the memories of many of our friends growing up.
Her generosity cannot go unmentioned. Even though she never balanced her checkbook, and not sure she even knew how, Billie was over the top generous. She was always quick to open our home to any friend who was homeless or troubled. She welcomed them with love and laughter. She showed her love and kindness many times with gifts and monetary help.
We remember Billie, our mom, with stories and laughter and FUN trouble, ALWAYS.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.
A Visitation will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Frank-Wilson Funeral Directors in Odessa, TX. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm with a livestream of the service on Frank-Wilson Funeral Directors facebook. A Graveside Service will immediately follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, TX.