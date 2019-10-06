|
ODESSA - Billie O. Baggs, 81 , Born July 4, 1938 to Clarence F. Baggs and Maggie (Free) Baggs of Bonita LA. Worked in the oilfield as a roughneck after moving to Odessa in 1963. Left Odessa & moved to Longdale, OK. in 1986 where he worked in oilfield. When he wasn't working you could find him on the lake fishing, working in the garden or enjoying friends & family.
Billie left to join the Lord and his family in Heaven on September 27, 2019 after a brief illness. A loving father of 3 children Clarence Baggs, Billie B. Baggs & wife Ruth of Odessa, TX, Charlotte Cannon of Woodward, OK. 5 grandchildren Kristi Craig, Karri Morgan & husband Dustin, Tessa Conklin & Husband Dustina all of Odessa, TX. Christopher Bickle & wife Amber and Ashley Cannon of Woodward, OK. 11 great grandchildren Matthew Craig, Alexander Craig, Alexis Morgan, Gabriel Fuentes, Luke Morgan, Kaiden Conklin, Kayson Conklin, Kobe Conklin, Kolton Conklin all of Odessa, TX. Paislee Sanford & Bree Kirchner of Woodward, OK.
Proceeded in death by his parents and 9 brothers and sisters. His wife Hester Baggs of 55 years.
Memorial Services to be held October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th Street Odessa, TX 79761. Lunch will be provided from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 6, 2019