ODESSA - Billie Ruth Wilkerson, 89, of Odessa, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born April 15, 1931 in Eastland, TX to the late Emma Anne (Woodall) and Amasa White Shugart.



Billie married Hildred "Hotshot" Wilkerson on October 28, 1952 in Carlsbad, NM. Billie was a homemaker for most of the 48 years she was married to Hotshot before his death in September 2000. As a pipeliner, Hotshot was out of town on jobs much of the time and it was left to Billie to run the household and rear five children. She never hesitated to load all the kids in the car and travel to Hotshot's job site for the weekend. When jobs allowed them to stay home during a summer, Billie was an adept gardener, making sure there were lots of vegetables planted in the garden. She loved getting a batch of baby chickens and nursing them and feeding them to adulthood and then freezing them for winter meals. Billie and Hotshot enjoyed many weekends on a lake fishing and cruising around on their pontoon boat with their best friends. Billie enjoyed her grandkids and great-grands and cherished each moment spent with them. After Hotshot passed, Billie finally had time to volunteer - mainly in the kitchen at Westover Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years until her death last week. The highlight of Billie's year was the Wilkerson-Whisenhunt Annual Family Reunion in Abilene, Texas. She always enjoyed the live auction where her crocheted afghans were a prized item.



Billie is survived by her sons, Paul Wilkerson and wife Pennie and Brian Wilkerson, all of Odessa; daughters, Debra Gordon and husband Doug of Salida, CO and Shirley Peterson and husband David of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren; Ashley Lawson, Vanna Irving, Jason Wilkerson, Chris Peterson and Patrick Wilkerson, and five great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Hildred "Hotshot" Wilkerson; and son, Jerry Don Wilkerson.



Graveside services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Doug Gordon, David Peterson, Chris Peterson and Patrick Wilkerson will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Wilkerson, Justin Lawson, and Stewart Irving.



The family wishes to send special thanks to the Mission Center Adult Day Services in Midland, Texas as well as Focused Care at Odessa Nursing Home for their care and compassion for our Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.



Services entrusted to Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.



