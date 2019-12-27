|
|
CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO - Billie Clinton Lyle, 86, formerly of Odessa, TX and Jal, NM, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 21, 2019 in Clovis, NM. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Jal Cemetery in Jal, NM, with Johnny Witherspoon officiating.
Billie was born on July 19, 1933 in Stanton, TX to Paul and Lena Green. She met her first husband Kenneth Clinton in Cisco, TX where they were married on February 3, 1951. The couple had two children Terry Clinton and Kathy Witherspoon. They lived in Jal, NM for 30 years until Kenneth retired and they moved to Odessa, TX. He passed away on April 19, 1997.
Billie worked for Midland ISD Bus Barn and was the Nursery Coordinator at University Park Baptist Church where she met her second husband Sidney Lyle. They lived in Odessa, TX until Sidney passed away on September 1, 2016.
Billie enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs, Missy and Cuddles. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and was a blessing to all.
Billie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Terry and Malinda Clinton of Clovis, NM, daughter and son-in-law; Kathy and Johnny Witherspoon of Cooper, TX, twin sister; Betty Hanegan of Cisco, TX, six grandchildren; Teisha Williams, Krista Hollandsworth, Shelley Colley, Kelly Johnson, Tracy Rhein, and Sean Witherspoon, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; Paul and Lena Green, husbands; Kenneth Clinton and Sidney Lyle, sister; Lena Stansell, two brothers; Paul Green and Floyd Green, and great-granddaughter; Olivia Colley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 27, 2019