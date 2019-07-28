|
ODESSA - Billy Dearl Wiginton gained his angel wings on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 85. He began his earthly journey in Hamilton, Alabama, born on May 16, 1934. He made Texas his home in 1953 where he met the love of his life, Peggy Williamson and married her in Ozona, TX on April 3, 1953. Together they raised two children before separated by her death on July 17, 2006.
Bill started working in the concrete business and then spent many years in management for Star's Drive-In where he retired. He loved spending time having dinner and playing games such as Dominoes, Rook, Wahoo, Sequence, and more with his family and friends and he was lucky! Bill spent the last 5 years of his life residing at Deering's nursing home where he made many new friends. The staff there were more like family to him and often called him "playboy" because when on outings, he'd be the only male in attendance. There, he loved to participate in social activities such as fruit bingo, trips to Hobbs, and was even crowned as Valentine King one year.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his kids: His daughter, Vickie Harrison of Midland and his son Ricky Wiginton of Odessa; grandchildren: Kim Chandler and Justin Cravenor: 2 great granddaughters; His brother, Ted and sister, Jet; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years; his parents; 7 siblings; 2 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Sunday July 28, 2019 from 7:00-9:00pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Aaron Shipman of Bible Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank his Deerings family for the loving care they provided.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 28, 2019