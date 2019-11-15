|
|
ODESSA - "You will be missed, as your seat is empty." ! Samuel 20:18 Bill Butler has left this life and gone on to be with our Lord, Chris, and other loved ones who have gone on before. He loved God, family, and friends. He was the kind of family man that exemplified the fruits of the spirit. His love for his wife, Robbie was just as God designed for over 51 years. His reputation as a Bible scholar, a living concordance gave him a deep understanding of how Bible history aligned with events of the present. A faithful member of the Lords church, attending at Eisenhower church of Christ for 47 years, serving as an Elder, Deacon, and Bible class teacher. He had a fabulous sense of humor and a way of speaking which allowed him to get away with saying things that would have gotten other people hurt or in trouble. He was blunt in a way that drew souls to him and Christ, rather than driving them away. He possessed tremendous personal strength, battling cancer with out complaining. Born in Tuscola, Texas, on October 22, 1934, he was a Veteran, an equipment operator for several electric companies, and especially enjoyed working as a custodian with his best friend, Robbie at Eisenhower church of Christ for 29 years.
Preceding him in death was his son, Chris.
Bill is survived by his wife Robbie, daughter Cathy, son Billy, grandchildren Caimee Anne and Zak, along with Nieces, Nephews and other loving family members. He will be greatly missed by his earthly family, his Christian family, and all who were blessed with the chance to know and love him. Until we meet again
A memorial Service will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10am at Eisenhower Church of Christ with Mike Vestal Officiating.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 15, 2019