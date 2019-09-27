|
|
ODESSA - Billy George Bassett passed away on September 24, 2019, he was 72. Born at Headlee Hospital to AC "Johnny" Bassett and Melba Slaton-Bassett on July 1, 1947, he was a proud lifelong Odessan.
Graduating from Permian High School in 1965, he played football and participated in track. He attended Westminster College in Fulton, MO and graduated with a degree in Business and Finance from Southern Methodist University. Upon graduation, he returned to Odessa to work in the family business of constructing, owning and operating motel-restaurants with a Best Western affiliation. Billy formed the present-day Bassett Construction and he and his brother, Don, have built many homes and buildings locally.
Billy believed in the importance of community involvement. He served on many boards: Texas Hotel and Motel Association, Texas Restaurant Association, Best Western Hotel, Odessa Country Club, Texas Lyceum, American Bank of Commerce, Texas Commerce Bank, West Texas Jazz Society, Midland Odessa Symphony and Chorale, MHMR, Habitat for Humanity, Hope House of Odessa, and Odessa Committee. He was the Odessa Chamber of Commerce President and recipient of Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Hall of Fame. As a board member and president of the Permian Basin Builders Association, he received the Builder of the Year and Distinguished Service Awards.
He served as a City Council Member and helped plan for the betterment of the area by serving on planning committees and contributing to many charities. Your contributions to these scholarships may be made in his memory, the "A.C. "Johnny" & Melba Bassett Endowed Scholarship" at UTPB or the "Slaton-Bassett Scholarship" at OC.
Billy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sheilagh, brother Don and wife Pam, daughter Erin, daughter Paige and her husband Tom and grandchildren Joseph and Makenzie.
Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM, at First Presbyterian Church, 1401 N Sam Houston, Odessa, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers; Don Bassett, Kirk Edwards, Jimmy Mayo, Tim Haines, Mike Withrow, Dennis Hinkle, Jack Wood, Tryon Lewis and Lonnie Lawrence.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 27, 2019