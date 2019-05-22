BERGHEIM TX. - Billy Jo Hansford went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday the 20th of May at his home in Bergheim TX.



He was born on February 26, 1927 in Sipe Springs TX to William Walter "Bill" Hansford and Nellie King. He played football in high school and was a linebacker. He was an engineer in the Army during WWII and was stationed in Arkansas, where he met and married his first wife Juanita. After he left the Army the couple moved to Odessa TX and Bill worked for El Paso Natural Gas for more than 30 years. He was a Master Mason with the H.A. McFarland No. 3338 Lodge in Odessa TX. After Juanita's death, Bill married Bertha Lorene Parker in December 1988 and they moved to Bergheim TX in 1998.



He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, JB, LeRoy, Hubert and Arnold; his first wife Juanita; his stepdaughters Carolyn "Suzy" Cary and Anita Keele; his second wife Bertha Lorene Parker Hansford; and his great grandson Colby Cary. He is survived by his son-in-law Kenneth Keele and wife Teresa of Rochester TX; grandsons Chad Cary and wife Peggy of Fort Worth TX and Steve Cary and wife Jennifer of Cordell OK; granddaughters Tammy Boyd of Tennessee and Patricia Hausman and husband Lloyd of Bergheim TX; seven great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.



The graveside service will be on Friday, May 24th at 1:00pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in Odessa American on May 22, 2019