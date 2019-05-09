ODESSA, TEXAS - Billy Jack Otwell, 79, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on May 6, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.



Billy Jack was born in Springdale, Arkansas to Clarence and Alpheretta Otwell on November 20, 1939. He attended school in Odessa, Texas and graduated from Odessa High School in 1959. Billy Jack married Joyce Horton, September 18, 1960. They have two children, Adrain and Charolette. Billy Jack worked many years in oilfield construction overseas and in the United States. He left construction, settled in Odessa, Texas and retired from Coors Distribution.



Billy Jack Otwell is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Alpheretta Otwell; brothers, Bobby Wayne Otwell, Arthur Raye Otwell, and sister, Alta Faye Gernandt.



Billy Jack is survived by spouse, Joyce Otwell; son, Adrain and spouse, Denny Otwell; daughter, Charolette and spouse, Swain Williams, six grandchildren, Emily and spouse, Ryan Guinn, Sarah and spouse, Jacob Duncan, Shelby and spouse, Joseph Schwab, Courtney and spouse, Chad Cole, Danyelle and Laci Holloway; five great grandchildren, Addison and Riley Guinn, Jameson Duncan, Peyton and Preston Schwab and two more due this summer.



Memorials may be given to Home Hospice of Odessa, Texas in lieu of flowers. The family of Billy Jack Otwell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Naidu, Encompass Home Healthcare and our many loved friends and family