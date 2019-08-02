|
ODESSA - Billy M. Dubose, 77, went to heaven on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home in Odessa. Billy "Poppa" was born on December 1, 1941 in Odessa, Texas.
Billy graduated from Snyder High School where he met his beloved wife, Patsy, of 53 years. They were married on January 19, 1959. He attended Sul Ross where he played football and later, Texas Western.
They resided in Odessa for over 40 years, where they ran a successful business, raised their three children, and spoiled their grandchildren. In recent years, Billy was able to enjoy his 7 great grandchildren. He was a business man, devoted husband, father, and "Poppa."
Billy was a staunch MOJO fan, avid fisherman, keen gambler, scratch golfer, and a passionate reader. He enjoyed spending time at the lake and was nicknamed "Bass Pro on the water." Billy was an extensive gambler, with frequent trips to Vegas to play Blackjack and Craps.
As a small business owner, he developed a comfortable livelihood for his family. After "retiring," Billy kept his hand in the everyday operations of Dubose Drilling.
Billy was a family man and a true humanitarian to many organizations and individuals. He leaves behind a family company, years of memories, and large boots to fill.
Billy is survived by his children, Billy Jr. & Becky Dubose; Lori Dubose Brownlow & Brandon Howle, all of Odessa; his aunt and cousin, Daisy & Linda Page of Coleman; and his grandchildren Aaron & Lauren Dubose Woody of Houston, Dustin & Tisha Dubose of Odessa, and Daniel & Kayley Howard of Odessa; his "adopted family," Trent & Melissa Yates and their children, Barrett and Branson; 7 great-grandchildren; and several devoted caretakers.
Billy is having a beautiful Heavenly reunion..... he is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Dubose; daughter, Shana Dubose; parents, Bill & Juanita Dubose; in-laws, Pat & Nelda Bills; uncle, Donald "Tedo" Page; and his youngest grandson, Mason Brownlow.
Services for Bill Dubose will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be held on Thursday, at 6:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Billy Dubose Jr., Dustin Dubose, Daniel Howard, Trent Yates, Brandon Howle, and Shawn Swafford.
The family of Billy wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Home Hospice and his loving caretakers - Christy McGuire, Virginia Holmes, Joe & Lorre Whitley, Michelle Warren, Kris Rogers & Kim Scoggins, and Sybil Golden. You have all been a vital part of our lives for so many years. To us, you are family and we are forever grateful to you.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 2, 2019