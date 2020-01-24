Home

More Obituaries for Billy Hoskinson
Billy Mark "Bill" Hoskinson

Billy Mark "Bill" Hoskinson Obituary
BROWNWOOD - Billy Mark Hoskinson, 89, of Lake Brownwood left this world on January 21, 2020. He closed his eyes here and opened them in heaven. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home, Early and the funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 201 FM 2273, May, TX 76857 with interment in Pleasant Valley cemetery.

Bill was born April 4, 1930 in McGregor to William and Florence Hoskinson. He graduated high school from Aspermont ISD and served with the US Army. Bill married his beloved Patsy Ruth McGill in June of 1951 and they began a life together that blessed them with 5 children. Music was an important part of his life and he was active music director at Baptist churches in Brownwood and Odessa. He loved to sing, play the guitar and harmonica. Bill was accomplished and talented with his hands and was an expert in all building trades. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren sharing and making many beloved memories and stories.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Patsy Ruth Hoskinson; daughter, Janice Kay and husband Ralph Carter of Abilene; sons, Douglas Mark and his wife Lynn Hoskinson of Odessa, Jerry Lynn and wife Sheri Hoskinson of San Angelo, Phillip Ross and his wife Linda Hoskinson of Odessa, Jeffrey Alan and his wife Twillia Hoskinson of May; sister Mary Anne Gillam of Lubbock; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lucy Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 201 FM 2273, May, TX 76857

Memorials, tributes and condolences can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 24, 2020
