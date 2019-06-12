ODESSA - Billy Ray Buford, age 81, departed this life on June 9, 2019 in Odessa. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He was born August 8, 1937 in Coleman, TX to John Irvin Buford & Gladys Marie Dixon.



Billy was the youngest of 9 children. His twin sister Pat was born a few minutes before he was. He grew up in Coleman, TX attending local schools and functions. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. After high school, he signed up with the Army National Guard. Then he began his lifelong career working in the oilfield. He worked for A.W. Thompson, Santa Fe Drilling, Weatherford Int'l & Key Energy Services. While working for Santa Fe Drilling, he worked on rig #7. The crew that worked that rig became known as the 5 Mile Club. They drilled the deepest well ever dug up to that point. After he retired from the rigs, he began driving a hot shot rig. He drove for Tio Gonzales, Tom E. Lee Trucking & Synergy. Later in life, he sold cantaloupe and watermelon in Odessa at Kermit Highway and 42nd. After health problems prevented him from working in the heat, he did security work and was a school crosswalk guard. After retirement, he enjoyed staying home, watching TV, and playing with his dogs Shorty and Dino. For many years, Friday nights were fish nights. He could be found at the Rose BBQ eating with friends and family and enjoying the company of all the regulars. He was known to the employees as "Uncle Bill". He also enjoyed eating at Catfish and Company. He enjoyed the whole catfish and pickled green tomatoes.



Billy accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Kingston Ave. Baptist Church. Later in life and for many years, he was a member at Immanuel Baptist Church. He also attended church with his daughter Becky at Life Change Baptist Church. After he was no longer able to attend church, he stayed home and watched First Baptist Church on TV.



He is preceded in death by his parents, all eight siblings and wife: La Faunda Blount, son: Billy Lance Buford, and great-granddaughter: Kassidy Rose Buford.



He is survived by son: Alvin Buford and wife Tammy of Odessa, daughter: Rebecca Cowan and husband David of Odessa, son: James (Charlie) Buford of Houston and Robbin Buford of California; grandchildren: Cody Buford of Hobbs, NM, Keylee Buford of Odessa, Russell Cowan of Hobbs, NM, April Cole of Odessa, Kenny Cowan of Odessa, Michaela Buford of Houston and Eden Duquette of Coleman.



Visitation will be held at Acres West Funeral Home on Thursday June 13 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at Life Change Baptist Church on Friday June 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Graveside services will follow June 15 in Coleman City Cemetery.



Thank you for your love, prayers, support, flowers and food.



Thank you to all of his care takers such as Hospice and his many Doctors. Published in Odessa American on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary