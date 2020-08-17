1/1
Billy Ray Crump
MINEOLA, TX - 1952-2020

Billy passed away August 13, 2020 in Mineola, TX at the age of 67.

He was a proud graduate of Odessa High School and attended Odessa College as well as Texas Tech University.

He was preceded in death by his father Arvel Ray Crump and leaves behind his mother Paralee Estelle Crump along with many other close friends and family members.

Billy was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and also loved the Texas Longhorns.

Public visitation is from noon to 9 PM on Wednesday August 19th at Acres West Funeral Home in West Odessa. Services will be held at Northside Baptist Church in North Odessa at 1 PM on Thursday August 20th with a short graveside service at Los Angeles Gardens section of Ector County Cemetery afterwards.

Special Thanks to all of the helping hands that have supported him in his lifetime. "This Is Where The Cowboy Rides Away"



Published in Odessa American on Aug. 17, 2020.
