ODESSA - Billy Wright was born on September 13, 1945 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Jack and Mary Bernice Wright. He graduated from Permian High School in 1965. He then joined the US Air Force after high school. He retired from the US Air Force in 1986 as a TSGT in the field of corrosion control. He was a specialist and supervisor. Billy loved sports and enjoyed baseball, bowling and golf. Bill was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas. His brothers and sisters remember him as "Our big brother" and being kind, good hearted and patient. Billy (Bill) Gene Wright passed away at his home on December 25, 2019 in Odessa, TX at the age of 74 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mary Bernice Wright, Brother Danny Wright also of Odessa, Texas and Sister Sharon Courtney of Lubbock, Texas. Bill Wright is survived by two children: Katherine Wright and Billy Gene Wright Jr. Sisters: Maryann and Jack Rodgers and Marilyn Harper of Odessa, Texas. Brothers: Ricky Wright and Phillip Wright of Odessa, Texas, Harold Wright of Tokyo, Japan. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Frank Wilson Chapel with Clydell Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Frank Wilson Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 12, 2020