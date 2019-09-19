|
|
ODESSA - Bobbie Gene (Dixon) Adams, age 81, of Odessa, TX, passed away on September 14, 2019 in Odessa.
Graveside Services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.
Bobbie was born September 15, 1938 to Robert Glenn Dixon and Gene (Graves) Dixon in Odessa, TX. Bobbie married Harold Adams on October 9, 1959 in Odessa. She lived in Odessa until the early 80's. She then lived in El Paso, Houston and Granbury, TX. She returned to Odessa in 2012. Bobbie was a lifelong Baptist. She loved playing pinochle with her friends and taking trips to the beach.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Adams; son, Mike Adams; grandson, Ryan Vandever and her parents, R.G. and Gene Dixon.
She is survived by her daughter, Christie Vandever and her husband, Dave; grandson, Eric Vandever and Sara Lewis; granddaughter, Alicia Phillips and her husband, Hunter; great grandsons, Finn Vandever and Bryson Nance, all of Odessa.
The family of Bobbie Adams would like to thank Orchard Park Memory Care and Home Hospice of Midland.
Donations may be given in Bobbie's memory to the , http://act.alz.org/goto/bobbieadams.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 19, 2019