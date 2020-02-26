|
ODESSA - Bobbie Helen Lobstein Marlar was born on April 23, 1932 to Coy and Eula Lobstein. It was in Lorenzo, Texas where she met Bricky Marlar, the man she would be married to for 63 years. Bobbie passed away on February 19, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Coy and Eula Lobstein and her husband, Bricky Marlar.
Our Mother and Grandmother is survived by her husband, Joe Conn, daughter: Lana Wallace and husband Wayne of Odessa, TX; son: Coy Marlar and wife Cindi of Midland, TX. Her grandchildren: Beck Marlar and wife Hayley of Kerrville, TX, Casey Barnard and husband Jerry of Comfort, TX, Robert Hunt of Midland, TX and Wesley Hunt and wife Marissa of Albuquerque, NM.
Bobbie was raised on a ranch and loved riding her horse. She worked many years as an attendance clerk at Permian High School. Bobbie was a great cook and loved playing cards and 42 with friends. She was a dedicated member of Chapel Hill Baptist and First Baptist churches. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be 6 PM to 8 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 26, 2020