|
|
ODESSA - Bobbie JoAnn Lindsey of Odessa, TX, at the age of 88, went home to be with Her LORD and SAVIOR, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Odessa.
Family visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery
Jo Ann was born in Tehuacana, TX to J.B. and Lucille Carter on January 17, 1931. She attended school at Animus High New Mexico. She married James Harvey Lindsey. She worked for Hoover Company as a sales rep and retired from there. She was a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church and a very devout Christian.
To Jo Ann, family was very important. Losing her father at a young age, then her youngest son at the age of 3 only grew her in the love and appreciation of family. She had a special love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
JoAnn was a professional seamstress and her son's and husband always had handmade shirts all just alike. She was a very accomplished artist and loved to paint and do all types of art work. She also loved to work in the yard with all types of plants and flowers. She could stick her thumb in a rock and make a garden grow. She was also a gourmet cook.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by her father J. B. Carter, her mother Lucille Price, her son Kyle Lee Lindsey; her brother J. William Carter; her stepfather C.H. Price; her sister Mary Lou Wilson; her granddaughter Nattily Lindsey; her step brothers Jessie Price, and James Harvey Lindsey.
Jo Ann is survived by her son's Jay Lindsey and wife Marcia, Charles Lindsey and wife Mary; brother Eddie Carter; grandchildren Stacey Linder, Jimmy Lindsey, Chris Lindsey, Kyle Lindsey; great grandchildren Reagan Lindsey, Johnson Lindsey, Dakota Lindsey, Chawker Jay Lindsey, Christian Joseph Lindsey, Trevor Linder, Whitney Lopez, great great grandchildren Alana Kay Lindsey, Bryson Gonzales, Chandler Lopez and Ashton Townsend
Pallbearers will be Joe Hurt, Tom Passmore, Alton Hatcher, Brandon Blau, Pat Bagley, and Tim Harry.
Music will be by Jessie Gore.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 29, 2019