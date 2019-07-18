DALLAS - Bobbie Sample Podrazik, 67, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 20th, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland, Texas.



Bobbie was born on September 24, 1951 in Hobbs, New Mexico to William E. Sample and Bessie Churchman Sample. She grew up in Seminole, Texas where she met Mike Podrazik in 1968. They married January 18, 1969 and welcomed a daughter, Dawn, in 1971 and a daughter, Kristi, in 1974. Bobbie was a sweet soul, who never met a stranger. She was selfless, always giving to and caring for others. She was a beloved mother and wife, dedicating her life to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, travelling--having been to Canada and 40 out of 50 states--and researching genealogy. She shared her love of music with her daughters from an early age. She also loved her grand-dogs Bouncer, Zoey, and Brynn.



Bobbie is preceded in death by her father, William E. Sample, mother, Bessie Sample; stepmother, Kiyoko Sample; sister, Marie Murphy; brother, Robert Lee Sample; brother, Joe Bill Sample; and sister, Lily Sue Sample.



Bobbie is survived by her husband, Mike, of Midland, Texas; daughters, Dawn Podrazik of Midland, and Kristi Podrazik of Midland; brothers, Chet Sample & wife, Belinda, of San Angelo, Texas, Gary Richards, and Earl Sample of Downing, Texas; sister, Edna Runkel & husband, Jay, of Andrews, Texas; step-brothers, Yul Jones & wife, Aurora, of Lubbock, Texas and James Jones & wife, Doris, of Seminole, Texas; step-sister, Vickie Taylor & husband, Ernie, of Seminole, Texas; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Zale-Lipshy Hospital at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas, and the many family members and friends who have supported them during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the .



