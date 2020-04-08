|
ODESSA - BOBBY CHARLES SWITZER
Bob Switzer died on April 4, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, after a brief illness.
Bob was born December 24, 1939, in Brownwood, Texas, to Lois Yantis Switzer and Charles G. Switzer. He was raised in Bangs, Texas, and Monahans, Texas, graduating from Monahans High School with high honors. Bob then attended Texas Tech University majoring in finance, where he was a member of the ROTC, Scabbard and Blade, and Delta Tau Delta fraternity. While at Tech, Bob was selected to join the Phi Kappa Phi Honor fraternity as well as selected as the Distinguished Military Student and the highest ranking student in the School of Business Administration in 1961. Bob graduated with honors with a finance degree in May 1962. Bob then attended law school at the University of Texas at Austin, graduating in January of 1965, then passing the bar exam.
After law school, Bob served his country in the Army, first with a year stationed at Fort Hood, then served in South Korea. Bob then returned home to Texas to begin his banking career.
In 1967, Bob moved to Odessa and went to work in the Trust Department for First National Bank of Odessa, allowing him to use both his finance and law degrees to best serve his clients. In 1974, Bob went to National Bank of Odessa (NBO) as Vice President and Trust Officer; in 1979, he was named Executive Vice President and Senior Trust Officer. Subsequently, Bob was promoted to President of NBO. Following this, Bob was named President of Permian Bank and Trust.
In January 1985, Bob was named President of Western National Bank, which held the honor of being in the top 1% of all community banks in the nation for 20 years during his tenure. Bob retired in 2007 after 22 years as President.
During his years in Odessa, Bob was a member of the Odessa Optimist Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the Permian Playhouse, as well as the local chapters of the American Institute of Banking and the Bank Administration Institute.
On September 5, 1994, Bob married his beloved wife Cheryl. Bob thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Cheryl, and they were able to see many parts of the world, visiting every continent except Antarctica. While at home, Bob got great pleasure spending time with their 2 border collies, Slip and Hank. Bob also enjoyed watching sports, especially his alma mater, Texas Tech.
In addition to Cheryl, Bob is survived by a daughter, Laura Alexander of Carrollton, and husband James; stepdaughter Carla Duff of Odessa and Fredericksburg and husband Doug; and stepson Randy Schacherl of Odessa. Bob is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jaxon Moore and wife Emily, Meredith Alexander, Melody Owens, and Sarah Alexander.
A private family graveside service will be held in Bangs, Texas. A public memorial service in Odessa will be announced at a later date.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Humane Society of Odessa, UTBP, or Salvation Army.
The family also would like to thank the kind caregivers at Home Instead as well as the dedicated staff at Medical Center Hospital and Baylor All Saints Fort Worth
Condolences can be sent to davismorrisfuneralhome.com..
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 8, 2020