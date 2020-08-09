1/1
Bobby Earl Gard
1935 - 2020
ODESSA - Bobby Earl Gard, age 85, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born on Sunday, January 20, 1935 in Drumright, OK to C. Gard and Althea Morrell.

Bobby was a wonderful husband, father and provider. He was drafted into the US Army in 1957 and served 2 years. Bobby also attended one year of college in seminary and served as a music pastor at Calvary Church. He was a jack of all trades and even built his own home as he could make and fix anything. In his free time, he enjoyed playing cards but was especially good at Rummy. Bobby also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and was an amazing singer.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 59 years: Rachel Gard; son: Mark Gard; daughters: Serena Freeland and husband Paul and Sherry Wilson and spouse Steve Brown; sister: Norma Slayton and husband Bill; numerous extended family members and friends; as well as grandchildren: Jodie Osborn and husband Matt, Kyle Wilson, David Freeland and wife Brittany and Michael Freeland and great-grandchildren: Abbey Osborn, Austin Osborn and Easton Freeland.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Cordellia Gard and Roberta Harvey.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
