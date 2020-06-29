BRYAN, TEXAS - Funeral services for Bobby Joe McMasters, 38, Heather Rae McMasters, 32, and John Robert "J.R." McMasters, 8 of Bryan will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Withem and Zach Burke officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Bobby was born April 3, 1982 in Odessa, Texas. Heather was born November 9, 1987 in Lufkin, Texas. J.R. was born April 9, 2012 in Odessa, Texas. They passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Bryan.
Bobby graduated from Permian High School and was employed with QuickTechAV. Heather graduated from Hudson High School and was employed with LSP Transport. They had recently started their own business, Scorpion Designz. J.R. attended Bonham Elementary School. They were of the Baptist faith and Heather was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Breanna McKenzie McMasters; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lisa and Tim Foster and their children Jeremy and Bryanna of Odessa, Lori Ross and Zach Burke and children Brandon and wife Miranda and Austin Ross of Odessa; and brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Marilyn Ross of San Antonio; Michael Shane Loague of San Antonio, Raymond and Melissa McMasters of Gatesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Marie (Dickerson) and Robert Alan McMasters.
Heather is survived by her stepdaughter, Breanna McKenzie McMasters; mother and stepfather, Denise (Wood) and Avery Lee of Alabama; stepmother, Patricia Withem of Lufkin; sister, Rachael Withem and her children Reagan Dwire and Caley Dwire of Lufkin; brother, John Dru Withem of Lufkin; and grandparents, John K. and Helen Withem of Hudson, Elzie and Sue Wood of Trinity.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Michael Withem.
J.R. is survived by his sister, Breanna McKenzie McMasters; grandparents; great-grandparents; aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Loague, Michael Loague, George Boon, Brandon Ross, Jeremy Foster, Mark Withem, Jacob Shanks, Anthony Duke, Coby Ramsey, Shawn Grogan, Reagan Dwire, and Michael Paul Grogan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Burke, Donald Wood, Caley Dwire, Tim Foster, and the Hudson High School Senior Class of 2006.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 29, 2020.