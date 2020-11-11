ROUND ROCK - Bobby Lee Chandler, 88, passed away November 7, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Bob was born on July 26, 1932 in Gatesville, Texas. He was the sixth of seven children born to Barney and Edna Chandler. Bob graduated from OHS in 1951. He lived and worked in Odessa as a postal letter carrier for 36 years. Bob enjoyed sports, the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Permian Panthers were some of his favorite teams. He also enjoyed golf at the lake and slot machines in Shrevport, LS. Bob coached little league baseball at Sherwood Park for many years, and later became the President of the North Texas Little League Association. He was a loving husband, dad, granddad, great granddad, brother and uncle. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; and he outlived all of his siblings: big brothers, Howard (Ada), Dick (ClaEllen), Cleburn (Laverne); little brother, Royce; sisters, Paulene (Burl, Jim), and Imogene (Joe); first wife, LaDonna; son, Ronny Allen; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie. Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara of Buchanan Dam, Texas; sons, Steve of Odessa, and Kyle of Grapevine; grandchildren, Allison of Lubbock, Veronica of New Braunfels, and Ashley (Bret) of Austin; great grandchildren, Austin, Auryn and Brayden; sister-in-law, Jerry Ann; as well as his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to nurse Heather at Ascension Seton Hospital in Round Rock for your kindness and care of Bob Chandler. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.