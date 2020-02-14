|
|
SAN ANGELO - Bobby "Bob" Glenn Phillips 72, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020 after a short fight with cancer. Visitation will be all day on Friday, February 14, 2020 with family present from 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel.
Bob was born in Pushmataha County, Oklahoma on November 27, 1947 to Milburn and Velma Phillips and later made the move to Texas with his family. He graduated from Rankin High School in 1966 and continued his education at Sul Ross State University where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Arts in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart, Fran Creighton, on August 16, 1969 at First Baptist Church in Midkiff, Texas. Bob was an avid wood worker, and loved to build different projects. He was a wood and metal shop teacher for thirty-two years, teaching in Quanah, Miami, Sabine Pass, and Iraan, where he retired in 2001. Bob was active in each and every community he was a part of. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and served as a Scout master for many years, was a member of the West Texas Wood Workers, where he served in various positions as an officer for the club. He also served on the school board for Iraan-Sheffield ISD after his retirement. Bob loved the outdoors; he loved to fish and camp especially at the Pecos River Highbridge on Lake Amistad with his friends and family.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Milburn and Velma Phillips and one sister Carol Sharer. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Fran, son Jim and wife Stacey Phillips of San Angelo, daughter Wendy and husband Sam Justiss of Robert Lee and grandchildren Trace, Jarett, and Adyson Justiss, and Emmy and Kylie Phillips. He is also survived by sister Judy Truss and husband, Terry of Stephenville, brother in law Doug Sharer of Temple, sister in law Jean Bailey of College Station, brother in law Jay and wife Pat Creighton of Rosanky and one uncle Don Nichols and wife, Ruth of Clayton Oklahoma, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as special friends, David Elkins and Charlie Hale.
Bob was loved by many different people and had a lasting impact on everyone he met. He will be missed greatly. Thank you to Ann Heuertz for her unwavering love and support and to the nurses of Baptist Memorial Talley House for taking care of him in his last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Texas Boys Ranch-San Angelo or .
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 14, 2020