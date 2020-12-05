ODESSA - Bonnie Audrey Allen Harrison, age 89, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born in Freestone County, TX on January 3, 1931; and was a 1948 graduate of Teague High School. Bonnie graduated from Odessa College in 1959 as a Licensed Vocational Nurse, and was the reassuring face of recovery for surgical patients at Medical Center Hospital for over 40 years until her retirement in 2004.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Lois Allen; sisters: Frances Allen Cain, Helen Allen Ayres, and Barbara Allen DeLong; niece, Kay Cain Pate, and nephew, David Dee Ayres. Left to remember her are her nephews: Larry Cain and Michael Ayres (wife Donna), nieces: Susan Ayres and Molly Floyd (husband Buddy), and her beloved little dog, Buddee.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
