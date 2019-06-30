Services Alpine Memorial - Alpine 209 West Sul Ross Ave Alpine , TX 79830 432-837-2222 Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Abercrombie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie Faye Abercrombie

1939 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email ODESSA, TEXAS - With the rejoicing of her homecoming in Heaven, Bonnie Faye Abercrombie, 80 of Odessa, Texas closed her eyes to her earthly home and opened them to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas with her beloved husband and family by her side.



Bonnie was born on January 13th, 1939 in Hico, Texas to Kirby Killion and Deplhia (Greer) Killion. Bonnie graduated from Alpine High School, and shortly thereafter meet and married the love of her life William Abercrombie after a 7-day courtship. They went on to have four children and was married for 58 years.



Bonnie worked for Pennzoil Sulphur Mine in Pecos, Texas. In the middle 90's Bonnie and William moved to Odessa, Texas. While living in Alpine, she was a member of The Alpine First Baptist Church, later becoming a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Odessa, and later she attended Living Word Baptist Church in Odessa.



Visitation for Bonnie was will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services for Bonnie will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Phil Skelton of Living Word Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas serving as the officiant.



Those serving as pallbearers are Jesse Armijo, Jeremy Armijo, Aaron Sifuentez, Jacob Windham, Nathan Weishaar, and Esteban Muniz.



Bonnie was very active in her children and grandchildren's life's, volunteering for PTA, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, giving of herself, so that her children and grandchildren could enjoy being members of various club and organizations. Bonnie had a great sense of humor and was a very giving and thoughtful person.



Bonnie enjoyed several sports and hobbies, including sewing, knitting, ceramics, macrame, quilting, hunting, traveling and was a cracker jack angler, it which she would ride the waves with her beloved husband William. It is said that if you went fishing with Bonnie, that she would out catch you, and bring in the biggest catfish.



Bonnie loved nature and all things in nature. Those being her favorite was her pets, road runners and hummingbirds. Her family will always have joyous fond memories of the many Thanksgivings and Christmas that Bonnie would be busing herself with cooking as well as preparing the family home receive family. Bonnie would never forget a birthday or an anniversary celebrating them with a homemade cake or a beautifully selected greeting card.



Bonnie is preceded in death by her father Kirby Killion, mother Delphia Killion, one sister Dorothy Spradlin, one brother Shirley Killion and one granddaughter Adrian Fay Abercrombie.



Those left to cherish and remember the wonderful life of Bonnie is her husband of 58 years William Abercrombie, Sr. of Odessa, daughters Leisha Sanchez and fiance Richard Lopez of Odessa, Karen Armijo and husband Mauro of Odessa, sons William Abercrombie, Jr. of Alpine, Gary Abercrombie of Odessa, grandchildren Natash Sanchez and fiance Estaban Muniz of Odessa, Jesse Armijo and wife Malhi of Odessa, Jeremy Armijo and wife Crystal of Bryan, Theresa Armijo and fiance Aaron Sifuentez of Odessa, Ashley Salazar and husband Danny of Norfolk, Virginia and Amy Abercrombie of Houston, as well as 12 great grandchildren. As well as her beloved friend Joyce Martin of Pecos.



