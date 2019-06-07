ODESSA - Bonnie Mae Bass, age 81, of Odessa, TX, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Odessa.



Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens,



Bonnie was born November 14, 1937 to Edgar and Lina Edwards in Brownwood, TX. She attended school in Brownwood, TX. She was married to her first husband, Sam L. Baumguardner for 24 years. After the death of Sam L. Baumguardner, she married Jessie Bass on December 24, 1980. She worked as a dispatcher and with the public for the City of Odessa for 30 years. She was involved in bowling leagues and softball leagues.



Bonnie is preceded in death by her husbands, Sam L. Baumguardner and Jessie Bass; her son, Randy Baumguardner.



She is survived by her son, Sam Baumguardner and his wife, Kim Baumguardner; her daughter, Debra Richardson and her husband, Steve Joe Richardson; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary