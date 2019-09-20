Home

Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Gaines County Cemetery
Resources
BONNIE NELL MONTGOMERY


1939 - 2019
BONNIE NELL MONTGOMERY Obituary
ODESSA, TEXAS - SEMINOLE..... Funeral services for Bonnie Montgomery, 80, of Odessa formerly of Seminole will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd White officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Tuesday, September 17th in Abilene.

Bonnie was born July 4, 1939 in Lamesa, Texas to Arvil and Pirlene Fincher. Bonnie and Jerry Montgomery were married February 17, 1956 in Seminole and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2018. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, had lived in Seminole for over 40 years before moving to Levelland and later moving to Abilene and was there for almost 15 years before moving to Odessa. While in Seminole she was employed by Bennett Motor Company for many years and was also a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant since 1980.

Bonnie is survived by one daughter Jana Montgomery of Odessa; along with four grandchildren Justin Presley, Chris Lastoka, C.J. Lastoka and Andrea Lastoka; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to ic.managedmissions.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 20, 2019
