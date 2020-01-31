|
ODESSA - Celebrating the Lives of Katherine Lynn Davis Ortega and Brandon Ortega. Katherine was born November 3, 1977 to Greta DeAnn Vaughn and Roger John Davis in Bakersfield, California. Brandon was born November 29, 1978 in Andrews, Texas to Armando Ortega and Benita Gideon Harvill. Katherine and Brandon finished their journey in this life on January 25, 2020. They were proud parents of 3 beautiful children; Chasity Hernandez, Christian Ortega and Cyera Ortega; and grandparents to Weston and Saige. Katherine is survived by her parents, Roger Davis and Greta Vaughn and brother, Richard Roberts; three nieces and one nephew and grandmother. Brandon is survived by his father, Armando Ortega and stepmother, Shanna Ortega; mother Benita Harvill and stepfather, Terry Harvill, three sisters; Jenna Ortega, Brittney Ortega and Andrea Ortega, three brothers; Edgar Ortega, Cody Ortega and Clay Ortega, Uncle Buford Dale Gideon Jr., numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, one great-grandmother, grandparent, nieces and nephews. Katherine and Brandon were blessed to have met through Richard Roberts. Richard and Brandon were in the rodeo circuit together, introducing Brandon and Katherine. They dated for about 5 years before being married on June 13, 1998 in Mentone, Texas. Brandon and Katherine raised their three children throughout the Permian Basin. The children considered their parents as the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. If you knew them, you knew they couldn't live with each other, but they couldn't live without each other. Katherine would have followed Brandon anywhere. We always knew where Brandon was, Katherine was never too far away, following him, standing beside him, supporting him and cheering him on. Growing up, Katherine loved participating in beauty pageants, sports, cheerleading, modeling, spending time with friends and cousins. TO say Brandon enjoyed a variety of extra curriculars would be an understatement, but his passions were Tae Kwon Do and bull riding. Brandon soon found bull riding and ranching was his dream. Aside from the love for his kids, ranch life was his second love. Brandon was outgoing and loved to run, exercise, and lift weights. Only the daring would run with him. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. Brandon and Katherine were blessed with a full life for the short time they were on this earth. All the parents involved would agree you should never outlive your children, and the children would agree you should never bury your parents so young. Family and friends would say we are blessed to have had them in our lives. Life is always short; always different for each of us, but at the end of our days hopefully we can say it was better because we lived it. If we could ask Katherine and Brandon what their greatest accomplishment in their life was, they would both, without a doubt, say their children. Their passion was and always will be their children and grandchildren. Brandon and Katherine will be missed. Our great loss is Heaven's gain. Katherine is preceded in death by Barbara Elliot, James Benson, Papa Stan, Uncle Buddy, Billy Ray, Shirley Ann Mitchell and Jim Davis. Brandon is preceded in death by grandmother, Norma Brandenburg and grandfather, Buford Dale Gideon. Visitation will be 6 PM to 8 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be 1 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pedro Pando officiating. Pallbearers will be Buford Dale Gideon Jr., Thomas Ray Johnson Sr., Logan Phillips, Jerry Huitron, Jimmy Jones, Steve Avila, Christian Ortega, Kyle Bennett, Toby Estrada, Monte Daniels, Hugo Martinez and Riley Richardson. Tucker Gideon will be honorary pallbearer. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign their guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 31, 2020