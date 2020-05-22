MIDLAND - Brandon Kyle Smith, age 42, of Midland, Texas passed away on May 19th, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22nd from 6 - 8 pm at Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, 3800 Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705. Services will be held Saturday, May 23rd at 2 pm at Grimes Funeral Chapel, 728 Jefferson, Kerrville, TX 78208. The graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memories Cemetery immediately following the service.
Brandon Kyle Smith was born February 22nd, 1978, in Odessa, TX. He was goofy and lovable and could always put a smile on your face. He served in the Air Force as a Fire Fighter for 10 years. During his service, he was deployed twice oversees to the Middle East. The Lord blessed him with an ability to excel at every craft he picked up. He had an amazing eye for drawing and painting, landscaping, construction, and much more. He was interested in world history and he always had a thirst for knowledge. His memory was impeccable and he could recall many things he learned along the years.
Brandon is survived by his three beautiful children: Abbey, Bryce, and Ethan, by parents, Butch and Sherry Smith, his brothers, Nick Smith (wife: Lisa Smith) and Fletch Smith (wife: Taryn Smith) , and his sister, Candice Smith, as well as 4 nieces and 2 nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22nd from 6 - 8 pm at Nalley- Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, 3800 Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705. Services will be held Saturday, May 23rd at 2 pm at Grimes Funeral Chapel, 728 Jefferson, Kerrville, TX 78208. The graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memories Cemetery immediately following the service.
Brandon Kyle Smith was born February 22nd, 1978, in Odessa, TX. He was goofy and lovable and could always put a smile on your face. He served in the Air Force as a Fire Fighter for 10 years. During his service, he was deployed twice oversees to the Middle East. The Lord blessed him with an ability to excel at every craft he picked up. He had an amazing eye for drawing and painting, landscaping, construction, and much more. He was interested in world history and he always had a thirst for knowledge. His memory was impeccable and he could recall many things he learned along the years.
Brandon is survived by his three beautiful children: Abbey, Bryce, and Ethan, by parents, Butch and Sherry Smith, his brothers, Nick Smith (wife: Lisa Smith) and Fletch Smith (wife: Taryn Smith) , and his sister, Candice Smith, as well as 4 nieces and 2 nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on May 22, 2020.