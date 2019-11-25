|
ODESSA - The family of Brandon Lee Swinney announces the passing of their beloved son on November 21, 2019 at the age of 42.
Brandon was born in Odessa on April 8, 1977 to Don and Kathy Swinney. From an early age, Brandon was a fierce competitor participating in rodeo, baseball, and football always expecting nothing less than first place. Brandon continued his determined efforts and graduated from Odessa High School, a dominant quarterback and pitcher in 1995. He attended Odessa College, Hardin-Simmons University, and the University of South Carolina Aiken pursuing his baseball dreams.
Brandon was an avid sports enthusiast and loving father. He loved watching, coaching, and mentoring his young son Kai in football and baseball. "Daddy time" with his new baby girl Sage, lit up both their hearts as evident by their smiles and laughter. Brandon can be remembered as a loving husband and father, caring son, ornery brother and loyal friend. Brandon was a stand up guy who would help anyone. He was always "the life of the party." "Our Bubba" will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. His presence was always exuberant and his love undying. His heart was as big as his smile and his personality was contagious.
Brandon is survived by his loving wife Samantha Swinney and daughter Sage Leslie, son Kai Owen, parents Don and Kathy Swinney, siblings Sjanna Drum, Shelby Marquez and husband Mo, nieces Sydni, Steelie, and nephew Maddox, Uncle and Aunt, Phillip and Jane Baker, their daughters Crystal and Samantha, and cousin Stephen Curd.
Please join us for memorial services celebrating Brandon's life Tuesday at 1PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Texas. Details of the reception to be announced at the service.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 25, 2019