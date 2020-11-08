1/1
Brandon Scott Collins
1979 - 2020
ODESSA, TEXAS - Brandon Scott Collins, loving father, beloved son, brother, and friend passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 41.

A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.

Brandon was born on May 1, 1979 to Gary Warren Collins and Frances Walraven Collins in Andrews, TX. He was raised in Odessa, but resided in San Angelo, Abilene, and Ft. Worth before returning to Odessa to raise his family.

Brandon was happiest when with his children, whether coaching his eldest son Grayson, working on a hairstyle for his daughter Emerson, trying to keep up with his youngest son Weston, or sowing chaos with all three. Brandon also endeavored to elevate smoking and grilling to an art form, sharing both his passion and the fruits of his labor with family and friends. Brandon was an avid music lover, enjoyed collecting knives and guns, and never met a nello hand he did not play. He was known for his quick wit, humor, and unfaltering love for his kids.

Brandon is survived by his 3 children, Grayson, Emerson, and Weston; mother of his children and friend, Karen; parents, Gary and Frances Collins; siblings, Justin Collins and wife, Kristin, Aaron Collins and wife, Shannon, and Alyson Collins; niece, Ashlyn; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A special thank you to family, friends, and Brandon's employer, Ovintiv for your support and kindness through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Legacy Fund below, 100% of which will go towards funding the care and education of Brandon's children.

Donations can be made out to "Brandon Collins Legacy Fund" or online at https://everloved.com/life-of/brandon-collins/donate/

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. If you would like to send your condolences to the family, please do so by signing his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
