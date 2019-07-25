ODESSA - Brantley Arlin Mitchell, age 18, of Odessa went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2019. He was born in Fort Campbell, KY on December 7th, 2000 to Rick and Hannah Mitchell.



Brantley had a big heart and an even bigger hug. He was the light of the party mostly because he made everything a party. From mowing the yard, to running errands to enjoying his friends and family, Brantley made it all a little better. He put everyone before himself and instilled a sense of selflessness in his younger siblings. Brantley forged a careful balance between hard worker and fun loving. He knew how to get the job done and would not stop until it was completed. He put his heart and soul into his schoolwork, helping those around him, becoming a better baseball player and into his job. He put his relationships with others before any concrete accomplishments. Brantley's parents held a special place in his heart, and he went out of his way to prove it, daily.



Brantley is preceded in death by Dewey and Mary Mitchell, Papaw, Mamaw and Grandpa John. He will forever remain in the hearts of his parents, Rick and Hannah Mitchell, his little brother Keatyn and his sister Laynee. He is also survived by Grandpa Walter Bumgardner, Grandma Nina Lea Mitchell, Gran and Poohpaw, Uncle Fred High, Uncle Nathan High, Aunt Amanda Hillman, Aunt Courtney Wright and Uncle Timothy Porter. He has left behind his "brother from another mother" and very best friend, Logan Jordan.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A celebration of his life and love will be held on Friday, July 26th at 11:00 at Northside Baptist Church with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Brantley spent his life playing baseball and loving all of those around him. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the local Challenger Division for Little League. The Challenger Division is a way to instill the love of baseball in children with special needs. Brantley was always drawn to the ones who needed him most, those who didn't fit the mold and those who had big enough hearts to receive all the love he had to give. He will forever be in our hearts until we meet again. Published in Odessa American on July 25, 2019