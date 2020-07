Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDLAND - Brenda Joyce (Kado) Hawkins, 60, of Midland, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Midland. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM July 14, 2020, at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory of Midland .



