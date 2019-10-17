|
ODESSA - Brenda Sue Cass, 72, said so long for now as she took off for her home beyond the clouds on October 12, 2019 from sunny San Leon Texas; 22 days after her faithful husband went to help Jesus prepare her room.
She is preceded in death by husband Nolan Ray Cass, father Meredith Burl Havner, mother Lula Bell Moore Havner; brothers Wilburn Leon Havner, Connie Clyde Havner, and daughter Misty Dawn Falgout.
She is survived by brother Jerry Tex Havner; sister Patsy Sharon Farmer and husband Jackie Farmer; daughters Suzie Diane King and husband Wesley Devon King; Elaina Hope Hamm and husband Clayton Howard Hamm; Candy Denise Garcia and husband Martin Rodriguez Garcia. Sue's love lives on through her grandchildren, Brandy, Heather, Stephanie, Chrystal, Isiah, Clayton, Elizabeth, Olivia, Joshua, Summer, Charles; 18 grandchildren and three angel babies that we will see in Heaven.
She loved hummingbirds, nature, plants, and telling people about Jesus. When I first met Sue , she said "you're that heathen Elaina is talking about" at the time I didn't believe in God and I didn't believe her when she said I would be a child of God. She was praying for my salvation, I told her she was wasting her breath, there was no God to hear her prayers. She was right, although at the time I knew for a fact that I was right, no way, no how, was I ever going to fall for that. I'm sure that I'm not the only one who has had prayers said for them, and that those prayers were answered by a gracious God, full of love and mercy, who saved a wretch like me. Sue kept a prayer journal, and in the hall of her house she had posted her prayer that God had answered for my salvation.
I often teased Sue about getting old since she was way older than me, 12 years older, she replied back that the Bible Said that I would be snared by my words, I looked it up, Proverbs 6:2, You are snared by the words of your mouth; You are taken by the words of your mouth. Sometimes you are better off agreeing than trying to get one past Sue. The Bible also said: it is Better to dwell in the corner of the housetop than in a house shared with a contentious woman. Proverbs 25:24. Sue and Nolan lived in a house in our backyard, and we had been through a lot, vacations together, and evacuations from hurricanes. We have been through a lot and God uses the good and the bad to temper us, to make us stronger, to make us compassionate, to mold us into better people, people that do their best and to remember to put God in the center, He is the one who gives us strength, gives us joy, so even in the hard times we can still rejoice and keep on singing; thank you Jesus!
Sue liked music, and enjoyed singing, even in her final weeks you could hear her singing. Elaina would play her hymns, and Sue would sing them with her, and her eyes would sparkle with tears because she was going to see Jesus.
Public viewing will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00- 7:30pm held at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1pm
Officiating Pastor Jackie Farmer
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 17, 2019